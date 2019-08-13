Bloom Energy crashes as California, New York connection halts spook investors

Bloom Energy (BE -41.1% ) plunges to all-time lows after reporting solid Q2 results but pre-emptively warning about 2020, largely in connection with a slowdown in domestic commercial and industrial customers.

New York and California, two of Bloom's largest markets, have slowed down conversions, so "with fewer orders from those markets in our anticipated mix for 2020, our revenue growth and margins for next year may not be in line with Street expectations," CEO K.R. Sridhar said.

BofA Merrill Lynch downgrades shares to Underperform from Neutral with a $6 price target, slashed from $13, noting the company guided to an average selling price decline of 30% Y/Y and to only 30% deployment growth in FY 2020, down from the 40% structural growth previously expected.

The company continues to look for "additional input fuels" for its fuel cell systems, "especially those with a lower carbon footprint," Cowen analysts say in maintaining an equivalent of a Neutral rating on the stock and $11 price target.

Analysts at Oppenheimer also remain neutral on Bloom, noting the Q2 earnings beat was "driven by international sales and refinancing of replacement" servers.

Raymond James analysts led by Pavel Molchanov trim their Bloom price target to $12 from $16 but keep their Buy rating, saying the company's "differentiated technology story needs to be balanced against choppy quarterly metrics and limited financial visibility."

BE's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Neutral, and its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.