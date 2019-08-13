Chip analyst warns of Taiwan threat

Semiconductor Advisors president Robert Maire says the semi sector could be facing an "existential threat" if Hong Kong's political instability leads to a similar crackdown in Taiwan.

Maire notes that TSMC (TSM +2.3% ) is the chip tech leader, making the region "too large a prize to be ignored in the ‘made in China 2025’ game" and "the ultimate ‘checkmate" against the United States.

Semi shares are seeing green today after the U.S. delayed a tariff on some Chinese goods, including smartphones and laptops.