Peruvian copper exports resume as protests ease

Copper exports have resumed from the Peruvian port of Matarani after anti-mining protests that had blocked roads and railways in the country's southern copper belt eased over the weekend.

Shipments from four mines that produce about half of Peru's copper - Freeport McMoRan's (FCX +4.3% ) Cerro Verde deposit, MMG Ltd.'s Las Bambas, Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF +3.2% ) Antapaccay and Hudbay Minerals' (HBM +3.7% ) Constancia - had been suspended for nearly three weeks due to the unrest.

The protests began after the government issued a construction permit for Southern Copper's (SCCO +2.3% ) $1.4B Tia Maria project that local farmers have opposed, but the government suspended the permit late on Friday.

