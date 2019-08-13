Renewables growth, low interest rates spark bullish view of NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy (NEE +0.1% ) is maintained with an Overweight rating at Morgan Stanley, which raises its stock price target to $234 from $207, citing low interest rates and long-term growth of the company's U.S. renewables business.

NEE was a pioneer in renewables and has consistently enjoyed a leading market share in wind and solar, and return on invested capital has been attractive over an extended period, says Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd.

Although the ending of tax credits in early 2020 has raised investor concerns around the sustainability of renewables growth in the U.S., the cost of renewable technologies has continued to decline at a rapid pace, Byrd notes.

Investors also seem to underappreciate the fact that NEE is among "the biggest indirect beneficiaries" of a trend of interest rates that remain "lower for longer."

