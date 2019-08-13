Department store saga gets worse

U.S. department stores are on pace to see an even larger drop in sales this year than the 20% decline recorded in 2018, according to information from the U.S. Census Bureau.
There was some thought that sales would hold up this year or at least fall by a lower percentage as chains modernized their concepts.
Analysts don't expect private equity firms to ride in to bail out the survivors in the sector, instead go-private deals from companies with a high level of inside ownership are seen as more likely. Nordstrom (JWN +1.9%) and Hudson's Bay (OTCPK:HBAYF) are two chain where those efforts are already underway. The answer at Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) and Macy's (NYSE:M) could be trickier. On a year-to-date look, JCP is down 43% and Macy's is off 35%, while Kohl's has peeled off 26%.