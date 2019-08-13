States sue over Trump plan for easier restrictions on coal-fired power plants.

A group of 29 states and local governments has filed suit against the Trump administration's move to roll back Obama-era climate rules for power plants.

The litigation, led by the New York Attorney General's office, sets the stage for a new federal court battle over the scope of regulators' authority over greenhouse gas emissions under the Clean Air Act.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency unveiled a new rule in June that eliminated the Obama-era Clean Power Plan, replacing it with a new rule that gives states more leeway in deciding upgrades for coal-fired power plants. and arguing that Obama's EPA went beyond its Clean Air Act authority.

ETFs: XLE, XLU, UTG, VDE, ERX, OIH, VPU, KOL, ERY, DIG, GUT, IDU, BGR, BUI, FENY, IYE, DUG, FIF, FUTY, RYU, RYE, PXJ, CRAK, FXN, UPW, FXU