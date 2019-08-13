Facebook used contractors to transcribe user audio - Bloomberg

Facebook (FB +1.5% ) has been paying hundreds of contractors to transcribe clips of audio from the social network's users that come from unknown sources, Bloomberg reports.

The company confirmed it has been transcribing audio, and that affected users chose the option in Facebook Messenger to have voice chats transcribed. It also says "We paused human review of audio more than a week ago."

The news follows earlier reports that Amazon, Apple and Google have used human review of voice clips, with the goal of improving the software.