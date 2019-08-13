Quidel up 8% as Beckman appeal starts

Thinly traded diagnostic test maker Quidel (QDEL +8.3% ) is up on more than double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 407K shares, in apparent response to opening arguments in its appeal of a lower court ruling allowing Beckman (DHR +1.5% ) to sell certain Quidel-licensed tests directly to customers instead of sourcing them from the company per their agreement.

In December 2018, a California state court granted a stay on Beckman's motion for summary judgement.

According to MDC Financial's Michael Cohen, the opening statements appear to favor Quidel. A decision from the appeals court should be issued in ~90 days. Quidel remains confident that it will prevail.