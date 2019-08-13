Jaguar looks to dent Tesla with incentives

Jaguar (TTM +1.8% ) is aggressively targeting Tesla (TSLA +2.7% ) owners with a $3K incentive on I-Pace electric vehicle purchases that can be applied with proof of ownership of a Tesla vehicle in the household, reports Electrek.

The extra $3K gives potential I-Pace buyers a total discount of $15K to take the price down to $54.5K.

While Jaguar isn't much of a volume player with the I-Pace in the U.S. (1.5K vehicles YTD through July 31), luxury EV discounting is a trend to watch in general.