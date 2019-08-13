Argentina utilities face gloomy outlook, downgrades

The outlook for Argentina's energy companies has worsened as Pres. Macri's stunning defeat in a primary election has raised concerns about the return of more intervention in utility prices.

Morgan Stanley analysts downgrade shares of Pampa Energia (PAM +0.8% ) to Equal Weight from Overweight and Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS +8.4% ) to Underweight from Equal Weight, saying the stocks likely will "not trade on fundamentals or intrinsic value, but rather more on near term macro-political developments."

BTG Pactual cuts PAM and Edenor (EDN -2.5% ) to Sell from Neutral and double downgrades TGS to Sell from Buy, noting that on average 98% of the Argentine energy companies' total outstanding debt is linked to the U.S. dollar, but most of their cash flow generation is fully exposed to local demand.

The average Sell Side Rating for PAM, which also reported Q2 earnings, is Outperform, while its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.

