Cisco Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 (+17.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.39B (+4.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CSCO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 6 downward.

