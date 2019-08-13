CACI International Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.17 (+17.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.38B (+17.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CACI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.