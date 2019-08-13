Canopy Growth Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.31 (+22.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $84.62M (+226.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, cgc has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.