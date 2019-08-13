Agilent Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Agilent (NYSE:A) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+7.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.24B (+3.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, a has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.

