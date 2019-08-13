NetApp Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (-45.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.23B (-19.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ntap has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward.