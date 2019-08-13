Vipshop Holdings Limited Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.06B (-1.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vips has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.