Canada Goose Holdings Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (-12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $41.13M (-8.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GOOS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.