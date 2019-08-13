Macy's Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Macy's (NYSE:M) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-23.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.55B (-0.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, M has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.

