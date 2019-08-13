Seadrill downgraded at BTIG as options to increase liquidity are costlier

Seadrill (SDRL +4.7% ) bounces after opening near an all-time low and in spite of a fresh downgrade from BTIG.

The firm cuts SDRL shares to Neutral from Buy, saying the company emerged from bankruptcy with too much debt and current options to increase liquidity are costlier than last year due to to increasing concerns about the pace of the recovery of offshore drilling.

An offshore drilling recovery is underway with both activity and pricing moving higher, but the slope of the recovery "continues to look like an infinity pool," writes BTIG's Gregory Lewis.

SDRL's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Neutral, and its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.