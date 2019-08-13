Stocks soar after White House blinks on tariffs

Stocks scored a broad-based rally after the U.S. said it would delay and even remove some of Pres. Trump's threatened tariffs on Chinese goods, renewing hopes for some sort of trade agreement.

Trump said the basis for his decision was to prevent consumers from feeling any tariff pinch during the holiday spending season, but some analysts say Trump might have been watching the escalating tensions in Hong Kong, knowing that a potential violent clash likely would drive the stock market - an important barometer he watches - even lower.

So the tariff delay may have been used to mitigate some of the damage that might occur if events in Hong Kong unfold in a militant manner; in such an event, today's rally could be undone but perhaps not to the extent it would have been if it the full weight of the tariff increase was going into effect on September 1.

In any case, the upbeat news contributed to gains in all 11 S&P 500 sectors, including gains of at least 1% in nine groups, led by information technology (+2.5%), consumer discretionary (+1.7%) and communication services (+1.5%); the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumped 3%.

Meanwhile, the yield curve continues to flatten, with only one basis point now separating the two-year and 10-year yields after the former jumped 9 bps to 1.67% and the latter added 4 bps to 1.68%, but today's general risk-on mood helped the market overlook the continued compression in yields.

U.S. September WTI crude oil settled +4% at $57.10/bbl, the highest finish for a front-month contract since July 31.