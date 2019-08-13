UTStarcom revenues halved amid uneven projects
Aug. 13, 2019 4:42 PM ETUTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI)UTSIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) revenues fell short in the company's Q2 earnings after they were halved year-over-year, though the company says it played out as expected.
- Revenue also dropped 43.6% from Q1, to $13.9M.
- Gross margin improved by 10 percentage points, which the company attributes to product and geographic mix. Gross profit fell 32.7% Y/Y (and 28% Q/Q) to $5M.
- It swung to an operating loss of $2.1M, while net income swung to a gain of $1.7M.
- Revenue breakout: Equipment, $8M (down 67%); Services, $5.9M (up 35%).
- For Q3, it's guiding to revenues of $13M-$17M (well light of consensus for $22M), noting its quarterly revenue pattern is "typically uneven" due to timing of large projects.
- Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.
- Press release