UTStarcom revenues halved amid uneven projects

Aug. 13, 2019 4:42 PM ETUTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI)UTSIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) revenues fell short in the company's Q2 earnings after they were halved year-over-year, though the company says it played out as expected.
  • Revenue also dropped 43.6% from Q1, to $13.9M.
  • Gross margin improved by 10 percentage points, which the company attributes to product and geographic mix. Gross profit fell 32.7% Y/Y (and 28% Q/Q) to $5M.
  • It swung to an operating loss of $2.1M, while net income swung to a gain of $1.7M.
  • Revenue breakout: Equipment, $8M (down 67%); Services, $5.9M (up 35%).
  • For Q3, it's guiding to revenues of $13M-$17M (well light of consensus for $22M), noting its quarterly revenue pattern is "typically uneven" due to timing of large projects.
  • Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.
  • Press release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.