Change Healthcare up 8% after hours on FQ1 beat

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) fiscal Q1 results:
Revenues: $855.6M (+4%); Solutions revenue: $797.1M (+5%).
Net income: $71.9M (+475%); non-GAAP net income: $141.5M (+45%); EPS: $0.28 (+460%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.56 (+44%).
Non-GAAP EBITDA: $281.1M (+23%).
Cash flow ops: $84.5M (-56%).
Fiscal Q2 guidance: Solutions revenue: $710M - 730M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $210M - 220M; non-GAAP net income: $80M - 90M.
Fiscal 2020 guidance: Solutions revenue growth: 1-2%; non-GAAP EBITDA growth: 6-8%; non-GAAP net income growth: 9-11%.
Shares up 8% after hours.
