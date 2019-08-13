Legacy Housing +1.9% as Q2 beats, strong orders continue

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) jumps 1.9% in after-hours trading after Q2 results beat consensus and the company sees strong order flow will continue into Q3 and through the rest of the year.

Q2 EPS of 35 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 31 cents and increased from 34 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 revenue of $45.8M, exceeding the consensus estimate of $41.3M, rose 4% from $44.0M in Q2 2018.

Gross margin percentage increased to 29.9% from 23.2% due to price increases, increased sales to manufactured home parks, and increased company-owned retail sales directly to consumers.

Conference call on Aug. 14 at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Legacy Housing EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Aug. 13)