Oxy Petroleum performance record 'should give stockholders the chills' - Icahn

Carl Icahn issues an open letter to Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) shareholders, urging the removal for four OXY directors and a change in the company's bylaws to provide "basic stockholder rights" which allow stockholders to call special meetings and more easily set record dates for consent solicitations.

Icahn says CEO Vicki Hollub and the board believed OXY could become an acquisition target so they "quickly pivoted to purchase Anadarko at almost any cost, which they believed, would serve as a de facto poison pill against an acquirer," adding he and other large shareholders are "extremely concerned" that Hollub may make "other disastrous M&A mistakes."

"This performance record alone should give stockholders the chills," Icahn writes, which he says "creates an urgent requirement for board change, accountability and oversight."