Wells Fargo ratings affirmed by Moody's; outlook to stable

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) credit ratings are affirmed by Moody's Investors Services and its outlook is revised to stable from negative.

Wells Fargo rises 0.4% in after-hours trading.

"Wells Fargo is in the somewhat unique position of having suffered a significant reputational hit and severe regulatory sanctions without any discernable impact on its balance sheet fundamentals, though its profitability has suffered due to minimal revenue growth and increased expenses", noted Moody's Senior Vice President Allen Tischler.

Moody's notes the bank's good capital, liquidity, and credit quality. In addition, it has made substantial investments in its corporate risk management and compliance functions as it dedicates significant resource to customer service enhancements, protecting against franchise uncertainty, the credit ratings company said.

Wells Fargo is rated A2 for senior debt; its banking subsidiary, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. has deposit ratings of Aa1/Prime-1 and a standalone baseline credit assessment of a2.