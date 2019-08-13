U.S. Steel to seek change to steel contract terms

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) says it will not enter into spot market-based adjustable price contracts with its sheet steel customers in 2020, and instead will utilize transaction by transaction discussions including monthly negotiations.

The company says some of the "volatile and unpredictable" North American flat-rolled market conditions have been caused by the increased usage of the adjustable price contract mechanisms.

During Q2, U.S. Steel said spot sales accounted for 23% of its sales, 39% were market-based, 33% were listed as firm contracts and the remaining 5% were cost-based.

One service center called the decision "a bomb in the market" and was uncertain how it would impact business or if the rest of the market would follow, Argus reports.

