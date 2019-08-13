Otelco revenues dip amid competition

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) saw revenues drop in its Q2 earnings amid continuing declines in residential voice subscribers along with Internet service competition.

Revenues fell 7.3% Y/Y, in line with the first quarter.

Net income, meanwhile, droped 41% to $1.7M, amid higher SG&A expenses.

Consolidated EBITDA fell 19.8% to $5.7M.

Capital expenditures were $2.4M; the company made its scheduled $1.1M principal payment on its CoBank credit agreement, reducing that balance to $72.4M.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Press release