Bernstein cuts CBS to Underperform on merger disappointment

"What a shame," Bernstein's Todd Juenger says of the finally consummated CBS-Viacom merger deal, which prompts him to cut CBS to Underperform.

He also cut his price target on the stock to $46 from $62, implying 5.5% downside from today's close.

"We believe whatever synergies are produced (we assume ~$750mm) will pale in comparison to CBS shareholders inheriting Viacom’s structural problems," Juenger says, adding that plans to invest in a broader direct-to-consumer offering will be "wasted building a product that no one wants."

The Street overall is still bullish at the moment, rating CBS Outperform on average. Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.