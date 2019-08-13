U.S. crude supply rose 3.7M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 3.7M barrels for the week ending Aug. 9, following a 3.4M-barrel draw in the previous week.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 3.7M barrels and distillate inventories show a draw of 1.3M barrels, while Cushing inventories show a draw of 2.5M barrels.

September WTI crude futures fell after the report to $56.71/bbl in electronic trading after settling at $57.10/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX