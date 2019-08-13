YY revenues jump in Q2 as it adds paying users

YY grew revenues substantially and swung to a headline profit in its Q2 earnings, as paying users rose by double digits.

Net revenues jumped 67% to 6.295B yuan (about $917M) Y/Y, and attributable net income was 42.1M yuan (about $6.1M) vs. a year-ago loss of 99.9M yuan.

Non-GAAP net income, taking into account consolidation of Bigo, fell to 424.2M yuan from 910.2M yuan.

Meanwhile, global average mobile monthly active users hit 433.5M, with 78.1% of those from markets outside China.

Total paying users rose 19.1% to 4.2M.

It's authorized a share buyback plan for up to $300M over the coming 12 months.

For Q3, it's guiding to net revenues of 6.57B-6.77B yuan (Y/Y growth of 60.2%-65.1%).

Conference call to come at 9 p.m. ET.

