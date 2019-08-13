Trump touts energy agenda at Pennsylvania Shell cracker plant

Visiting Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) soon-to-be completed Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex, Pres. Trump today touted his support for increasing U.S. manufacturing and energy production.

Trump told workers that the largest investment in the state's history "would have never happened without me and us," although plans for the project were first announced in 2012.

The plant is part of a growing effort to capitalize on western Pennsylvania’s natural gas deposits by turning gas into plastics.

Critics claim the plant will become the largest source of air pollution in western Pennsylvania.