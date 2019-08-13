Huya +6.2% as heavy revenue growth tops guidance

Huya (NYSE:HUYA) is 6.2% higher after hours following a beat in its Q2 earnings amid revenues that nearly doubled and the company swung to a profit.

Net revenues rose 93.6% to 2.01B yuan (about $292.9M), and GAAP net income was 121.8M yuan (about $17.7M) vs. a year-ago loss of 2.13B yuan.

Live-streaming revenues rose 93.7% to 1.92B yuan amid more users and higher spending; advertising and other revenues rose 91.3% to 89M yuan amid higher demand from gaming advertisers.

Non-GAAP net income rose 61.7% to 170.4M yuan.

In operations, average monthly active users rose 57.3% Y/Y to 143.9M. Average mobile MAUs rose 31.1% to 55.9M.

Paying users jumped 46.7% to 4.9M.

"During the second quarter, we strategically upgraded our monetization tactics for sustainable longer-term growth," says CFO Henry Sha. "Despite the seasonal impact, Huya still achieved fast growth in both traffic and revenue."

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

