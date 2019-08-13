Federal wildlife authorization for Mountain Valley Pipeline faces lawsuit

Environmental groups file a lawsuit with the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals seeking to force the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to re-evaluate the impact of the 300-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline project on the Roanoke River system and vacate the authorization.

The agency had allowed MVP to proceed despite what the groups described as serious threats to endangered species along the pipeline route in Virginia.

Research firm ClearView Energy Partners says the lawsuit could pose a risk to the project's construction schedule, noting the groups are attempting to repeat success they have enjoyed in the Fourth Circuit against the nearby Atlantic Coast Pipeline project.

Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would carry gas from West Virginia to Virginia and to markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, is a joint venture of EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM), NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) and RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO).