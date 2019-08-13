W&T sees 100M barrels of additional reserves at Gulf of Mexico field

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) believes it has much more proved reserves at its legacy Mahogany Field in the Gulf of Mexico than currently is on the books, CEO Tracy Krohn said at the Enercom Oil and Gas Conference in Denver.

"I believe we're siting on 100M barrels of additional reserves that have not been booked as proved," he said, adding the volumes are more than the 33.6M of proved reserves currently.

WTI has increased production at the legacy field by 12x to 15.5K boe/day (76% liquids) currently from 1,290 boe/day in 2011, when it began expanding Mahogany's size and depth by drilling and sidetracking new producing locations.

Also, the company expects to close later this month on a $200M deal for Exxon Mobil's Mobile Bay assets offshore Alabama.

Krohn likes Mobile Bay's potential, saying WTI will be drilling some wells and expecting to find more reserves, noting the lack of a new well drilled there in at least a decade.