Ross Stores names CFO Hartshorn to group president and COO

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) announces four executive promotions, including Executive VP of finance Michael Hartshorn to group president and COO, effective Aug. 16.

Hartshorn joined Ross in 2000 and held several key management positions in the company's finance, IT and supply chain organizations before becoming CFO in 2014.

Succeeding Hartshorn as CFO is Travis Marquette, who became deputy CFO in 2018 after joining the company in 2008.

Ross also says is promoting Michael Kobayashi to president of operations and technology, and Gary Cribb as senior executive VP in stores and loss prevention.