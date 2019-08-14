Brixmor Property Group prices offering of senior notes

Brixmor Operating Partnership LP, an operating partnership of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) has priced $350M of Senior Notes due May 15, 2029 at 106.402% of par value with a coupon of 4.125%, plus accrued and unpaid interest from, and including, May 10, 2019 to, and excluding, the expected settlement date, with a reoffer yield of 3.333%.

Interest on the Notes is payable semi-annually on May 15 and November 15 of each year, commencing November 15, 2019.

The offering is expected to close on August 15.

The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding indebtedness under its unsecured credit facility, which includes its $1.25B unsecured revolving credit facility and its $500M term loan and for general corporate purposes.