Duke Realty prices $175M of 3.375% senior unsecured notes due 2027

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) announced that its operating partnership, Duke Realty Limited Partnership has priced an underwritten public offering of $175M of its 3.375% senior unsecured notes due December 15, 2027 at 104.162% of par value plus accrued interest from June 15, 2019 up to, but not including, the date of delivery of the Notes, with a re-offer yield of 2.796%.

The offering is expected to close on August 16.

Interest is payable semiannually at an interest rate per annum of 3.375% on June 15 and December 15 of each year with the first interest payment due December 15, 2019.

The company expects to use the net proceeds to repay borrowings under its unsecured senior line of credit and for general corporate purposes.