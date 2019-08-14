Greenspan can see negative yields in the U.S.

Nothing is stopping the U.S. from getting sucked into the global trend of negative yielding debt, former Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan told Bloomberg, adding that "zero has no meaning, beside being a certain level."

With global central banks engaging in unprecedented monetary easing, a record $15T of government bonds worldwide now trade at negative yields.

The U.S.-China trade war is further putting pressure on the 10-year Treasury note, which nearly inverted on Tuesday with the 2-year Treasury note, a historic recession indicator.