China industrial output growth weakest in 17 years

A seasonal slowdown and trade tensions saw China post its weakest industrial output growth since 2002, which rose 4.8% in July from a year earlier, adding to the case to roll out more stimulus.

Retail sales also slumped, while fixed-asset investment slowed further.

Push for trade talks? Following the data - and a delay to the next tranche of U.S. tariffs - Chinese officials stuck to plans to visit Washington in September for face-to-face meetings.

Shanghai +0.4% to 2,809.

