Hong Kong ETF volume at five-year high

Trading in the iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH), the largest fund tracking Hong Kong stocks, jumped to a five-year high on Tuesday, with 25M shares trading hands in New York.

As riot police clashed with pro-democracy protesters and the Hong Kong airport returned to calm, EWH ended the session in the green, though the $1.4B fund has lost about 40% of its assets since June.

Tensions are still running high, with President Trump stoking fears yesterday about a possible intervention with Chinese troops massing at the border.