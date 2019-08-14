Futures lower; yield curve inverts

Tariff relief led to big gains for Wall Street on Tuesday, though U.S. stock index futures are now pointing to losses of 0.5% as weaker-than-expected data from China and Germany dimmed the global outlook.

Yesterday, the U.S. Trade Representative announced that fresh 10% tariffs, originally scheduled to go into effect Sept. 1, would be delayed until Dec. 15 for some consumer items, while other products are being removed from the new tariff list altogether due to "health and security factors."

The U.S.-China trade war is also putting further pressure on the 10-year Treasury yield, which inverted overnight with the 2-year Treasury rate, a historic recession indicator.