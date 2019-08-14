Futures point to slightly lower open

Tariff relief led to big gains for Wall Street on Tuesday, though U.S. stock index futures are now pointing to losses of 0.5% as weaker-than-expected data from China and Germany dimmed the global outlook.

Yesterday, the U.S. Trade Representative announced that fresh 10% tariffs, originally scheduled to go into effect Sept. 1, would be delayed until Dec. 15 for some consumer items, while other products are being removed from the new tariff list altogether due to "health and security factors."

President Trump later told reporters that his decision to delay the duties was to avoid impact on Christmas shopping.