NexPoint Residential Trust raises CFFO guidance amid property acquisition in Florida and Tennessee

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) to purchase a 1,520-unit multifamily property located in Pembroke Pines, Florida for~$322M.

As of July 29, 2019, the Pembroke Apartments were 96.1% occupied with a weighted average effective monthly rent of $1,487.

The purchase of the Pembroke Apartments is expected to close on August 30, 2019.

The company to purchase a 346-unit multifamily property located in Nashville, Tennessee for $62.3M.

Following acquisition, the company raises FY19 Core FFO guidance by $0.02 to $1.92/share at the midpoint.

