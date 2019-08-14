PG&E hopes to stay in charge of Chapter 11 process

Faced with losing control of a multibillion-dollar bankruptcy process, PG&E (NYSE:PCG) has promised to file a Chapter 11 exit plan with financial backing by Sept. 9 in a bid to keep the company's fate in its own hands.

Judge Dennis Montali is expected to rule Wednesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco on creditors’ requests to present their own restructuring strategies for PG&E, which filed for chapter 11 in January.

By Tuesday morning, 33 different Wall Street institutions were offering more than $13B in financing commitments to help PG&E pay down the damage caused by its equipment