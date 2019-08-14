Presidio to be acquired by BC partners for $2.1B

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO), a leading North American IT solutions provider delivering Digital Infrastructure, Cloud and Security solutions to create agile, secure infrastructure platforms for commercial and public sector customers, has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds advised by BC Partners in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.1 billion, including Presidio’s net debt.

The price represents a premium of 21.3% over Presidio’s closing stock price of $13.19 on August 13, 2019.

Presidio expects to continue to pay its regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, during the pendency of the transaction.

Presidio’s Board and advisors may actively initiate, solicit and consider alternative acquisition proposals during a 40-day “go shop” period starting from the date of the definitive agreement. Presidio will have the right to terminate the merger agreement to accept a superior proposal subject to the terms and conditions of the merger agreement.

Presidio shares are currently bid at $15.77, +20% from Tuesday's close.

