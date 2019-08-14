AstraZeneca and Merck's Lynparza shows positive effect in late-stage ovarian cancer study

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and collaboration partner Merck (NYSE:MRK) announce the successful outcome of a Phase 3 clinical trial, PAOLA-1, evaluating PARP inhibitor Lynparza (olaparib), added to standard of care bevacizumab [Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Avastin] compared to bevacizumab alone, in women with advanced ovarian cancer with or without BRCA mutations in a first-line maintenance setting.

The study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to bevacizumab alone.

Detailed results will be presented at an upcoming medical conference.