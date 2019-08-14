Canada Goose +2% after earnings

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) reports revenue increasing by 40.4% in Canada in FQ1, 15.8% in the U.S. and 79.7% for Europe and the rest of the world.

Gross profit fell to 57.5% of sales vs. 64.0% a year ago. The change in gross margin was driven by mix, with a higher proportion of wholesale revenue, and within the channel, a greater share of international distributor revenue due to earlier shipments. The gross margin rate for the direct-to-consumer business was 74.7%.

The company reiterates its prior guidance issued in May.

Shares of Canada Goose are up 1.83% in premarket trading to $44.00.

