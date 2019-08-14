Luckin Coffee -5% after earnings miss

Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) trades lower after posting a wider loss than anticipated with its first post-IPO earnings report.

The cumulative number of transacting customers during the quarter increased to 22.8M from 2.9M a year ago and the average monthly total items sold were up 590% to 27.6M.

Luckin ended the quarter with 2,963 stores after adding another 593 stores net.

Shares of Luckin are down 5.25% premarket to $23.26.

Previously: Luckin Coffee EPADS misses by $0.03, misses on revenue (Aug. 14)