Banks fall as yield curve inverts; RBC upgrades large-cap REITs

The biggest U.S. banks fall in premarket trading as the 10-year Treasury yield fell below the 2-year Treasury rate overnight, a closely watched recession indicator.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) slides 2.6% , Citigroup (NYSE:C) sinks 2.5% , Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) drops 1.8% , Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) slips 1.7% , Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) falls 1.5% , and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is off 0.9% .

RBC analyst Lori Calvasina, though, writes that she's keeping financials "overweight for the day when economic expectations start to firm up."

Suggests investors retain some cyclical exposure, with financials offering the most opportunity and notes "compelling valuations" against the broader U.S. equity market.

RBC upgrades large cap REITs to overweight from market weight, noting sector continues to outperform amid low risk from China trade war and 2020 election, solid ETF inflows, and high dividend yields.