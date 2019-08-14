Tencent tops earnings on gaming strength

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF) reports Q2 results that beat net income estimates with 24.14B yuan versus the 21.10B yuan estimate and missed on revenue with 88.82B yuan compared to 93.41B yuan.

Revenue breakdown (in yuan): Value-added services, 48.08B (+14% Y/Y); Online game, 27.31B (+8%); Smartphone game, 22.2B; Social networks, 20.8B (+23%); Fintech and businesses services, 22.9B (+37%); Online ad, 16.4B (+16%).

The gaming revenue growth shows the strength of new game launches after last year's Chinese government gaming crackdown and temporary license freeze.

Weixin and WeChat MAUs totaled 1.13B.

